Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider James Mactier Acquires 10,000 Shares

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) insider James Mactier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.14 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$51,360.00 ($36,425.53).

Regis Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$3.65 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.72 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Regis Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

