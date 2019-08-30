Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.42% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $89,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,816,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,777. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

