Request 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,459.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Request has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $146,459.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and Gate.io. During the last week, Request has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.93 or 0.04964928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, WazirX, Coineal, Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, COSS, Mercatox, Koinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.