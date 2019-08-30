Request Network Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Request Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Mercatox and GOPAX. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official website is request.network. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Koinex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Huobi, OKEx, DDEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, COSS, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.