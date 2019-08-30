Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS):

8/14/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/10/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GTLS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 29,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

