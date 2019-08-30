Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP):

8/26/2019 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/19/2019 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2019 – Compass Minerals International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/5/2019 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2019 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CMP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.73. 194,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

