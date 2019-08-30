Revain Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00233488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01349856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, BitFlip, Kucoin, Kuna, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.