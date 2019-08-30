Reviewing HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39%

Volatility and Risk

HemaCare has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 117.58 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.29

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emmaus Life Sciences.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

