Rhenium Price Tops $0.0001 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Rhenium has a market cap of $3,258.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rhenium has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. One Rhenium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00572116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005610 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rhenium is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 33,891,939 coins. Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork. The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0. The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org.

Rhenium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

