Rise Trading Down 14.9% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $604,496.00 and $731.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000869 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,120,795 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

