River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $263.60

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.60 and traded as low as $256.00. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of River and Mercantile Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 7,144 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,788.88 ($25,857.68). Also, insider Mike Faulkner sold 237,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £628,455.45 ($821,188.36).

River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

