Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,571 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Riverview Bancorp worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

