Robotina Price Down 13.6% This Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $91,095.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.01356318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091763 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,425,133 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

