Rocket Pool Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.01341816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092079 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021130 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

