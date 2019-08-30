Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.15. 60,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

