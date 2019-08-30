Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,098 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. 98,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,094. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

