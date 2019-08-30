Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2,867.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. 3,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,076. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

