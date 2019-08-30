Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alleghany by 12.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alleghany by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Alleghany by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $746.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.43. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $767.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

