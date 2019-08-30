Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,044,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.24. 22,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.