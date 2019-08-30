Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Takes $11.20 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 833.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,960.88. 131,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,159. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,901.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,829.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,075.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

