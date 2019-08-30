Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and traded as low as $9.76. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 3,766 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

