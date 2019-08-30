RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 70.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 272,803 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 437,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,107. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

