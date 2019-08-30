Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.28. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $356,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

