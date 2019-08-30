Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $120,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 71,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

