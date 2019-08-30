Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $178.90 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $178,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 264.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 97.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $654.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $734.55 and its 200 day moving average is $738.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.60.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.