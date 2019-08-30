Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $164,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. 375,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.89. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $264.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.64.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

