Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 193,093 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Iqvia worth $140,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

IQV traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.26. 18,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

