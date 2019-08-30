Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 607,920 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607,920 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $399,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 296,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

