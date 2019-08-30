Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $218,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 257.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 81,271 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

