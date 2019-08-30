SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.03 ($15.16).

SFQ stock opened at €8.18 ($9.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €8.04 ($9.35) and a 1 year high of €13.87 ($16.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.01. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

