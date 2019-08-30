Safe Haven Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,000.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $162,000.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

