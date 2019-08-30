Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.44

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and traded as low as $51.00. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 56,808 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,773.68). Also, insider Julia Porter sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £7,463.94 ($9,752.96).

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

