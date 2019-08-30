SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Up 0.9%

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.32, 3,694 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 65,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

