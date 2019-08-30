San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 160 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 297,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,372. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

