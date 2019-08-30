San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,473,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

UNH stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.70. 208,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.94. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.