San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

