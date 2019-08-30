San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 4,375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after buying an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after buying an additional 113,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 543,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

