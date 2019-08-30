San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.44. 79,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

