San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 248 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.84. 1,464,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,396. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.