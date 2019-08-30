Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015.71 ($39.41).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,288.50 ($29.90) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,422.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

