Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.53 ($69.22).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €45.00 ($52.33) on Tuesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.90.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

