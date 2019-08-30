Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stake Raised by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 5.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.94. 54,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

