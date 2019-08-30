Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $69.84. 88,051 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

