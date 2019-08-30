Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 25,652 Shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 1.16% of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSE stock remained flat at $$34.42 during midday trading on Friday. 10,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $41.07.

