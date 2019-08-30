Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.46. The company had a trading volume of 798,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.73 and a 200-day moving average of $369.78. The firm has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

