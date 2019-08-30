Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 336.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,669,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,605. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

