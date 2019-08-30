Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $238.00 to $191.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,066 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,050. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $224.99. 5,242,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

