Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 58.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after purchasing an additional 550,475 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,953,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,514,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after purchasing an additional 381,766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,287,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.