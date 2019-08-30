Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $52.60. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 270,558 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

