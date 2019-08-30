Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Boosted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

